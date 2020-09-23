LRAFB 65th anniversary heritage tail painting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/769027" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 19th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control shop transformed two C-130J’s to match the paint schemes of planes connected to the heritage of the 41st and 61st Airlift Squadrons. These displays invited everyone to remember the stories of those before us, while paving the way for those to come.