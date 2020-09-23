Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB 65th anniversary heritage tail painting

    AR, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control shop transformed two C-130J’s to match the paint schemes of planes connected to the heritage of the 41st and 61st Airlift Squadrons. These displays invited everyone to remember the stories of those before us, while paving the way for those to come.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 09:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 769027
    VIRIN: 201009-F-XY725-1001
    Filename: DOD_108016120
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: AR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB 65th anniversary heritage tail painting, by A1C Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

