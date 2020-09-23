LRAFB 65th anniversary heritage tail painting

The 19th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control shop transformed two C-130J’s to match the paint schemes of planes connected to the heritage of the 41st and 61st Airlift Squadrons. These displays invited everyone to remember the stories of those before us, while paving the way for those to come.
|09.23.2020
|10.09.2020 09:26
|Video Productions
|Location:
|AR, US
