    The Defense Institute for Medical Operations (DIMO)

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2016

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Defense Institute for Medical Operations (DIMO) is a joint security cooperation school for which the Air Force is the implementing agent (JSCET/ Army Regulation 12–15, SECNAVINST 4950.4B, AFI 16–105). DIMO was established in Oct. 2002 when the USAF Institute for Global Health merged with the Navy’s Defense Healthcare Management Institute.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2016
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 08:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 769026
    VIRIN: 160811-F-XS614-0001
    Filename: DOD_108016118
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    AFRL
    USAFSAM
    DIMO
    711TH HPW

