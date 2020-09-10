Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSA02 2019 DOD EXPEDITIONARY CIVILIAN PROGRAM

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Since DOD’s Expeditionary Civilian Program started in 2009, it has ensured that DOD civilians, who deploy as joint individual augmentees, are placed where they’re most needed in a joint-service contingency environment, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere. The DOD Expeditionary Civilian mission stems from the department’s desire to better prepare and integrate DOD civilian employees into the “total force” to meet future global challenges.

