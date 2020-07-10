MEDDAC Bavaria Best Medic Competition, Oct. 07, 2020

U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) Bavaria compete in MEDDAC Bavaria Best Medic Competition at Oberdachstetten Training Area. Competitors were tested for agility, mature judgement, collective team skills, physical fitness, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. Ansbach, Germany, Oct. 07, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
