    Why So Serious? Part I.

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.10.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Larry Broadwell, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, 380th AEW, explain the importance of readiness at Al Dhafra, Air Base, United Arab Emirates 10 Sept, 2020. Part I of series. (U.S. Air Forcevideo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 05:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 769015
    VIRIN: 200910-F-BT552-489
    Filename: DOD_108015996
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why So Serious? Part I., by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #380AEW #ADAB #DoD #TeamADAB #AFCENT #380 AEW #380 Expeditionary Wing #readiness #bunkerdive

