Soldiers and family members gathered Sept. 30, 2020 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, for U.S. Army Africa 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade change of responsibility ceremony from outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Felicia D. Rodriguez and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Asgar Kamaludeen. The change of responsibility ceremony is an Army tradition that renders proper honors to the departing noncommissioned officer and provides official recognition of the incoming NCO. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara and Antonio Bedin)