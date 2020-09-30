5th ANGLICO Conducts Call For Fire Training (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines conduct call for fire training on W-174, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2020. 5th ANGLICO coordinates close air support and assault support that incorporates long range ground based sensors and live mortar fire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2020 04:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|769010
|VIRIN:
|201009-M-FS141-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108015984
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|W-174, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
