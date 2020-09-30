Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO Conducts Call For Fire Training (B-Roll)

    W-174, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines conduct call for fire training on W-174, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 30, 2020. 5th ANGLICO coordinates close air support and assault support that incorporates long range ground based sensors and live mortar fire. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 04:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 769010
    VIRIN: 201009-M-FS141-1001
    Filename: DOD_108015984
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: W-174, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO Conducts Call For Fire Training (B-Roll), by LCpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    5th ANGLICO
    U.S. Marine Corps
    3rd Marine Air Wing
    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company
    Marine Air Group 39
    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469
    W-174
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group

