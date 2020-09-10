Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy 245 Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francesca Landis 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    III Marine Expeditionary Force celebrates the Navy's 245th Birthday with a message from the III MEF command master chief, Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher W. Moore, at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 9, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francesca Landis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2020 03:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768998
    VIRIN: 201009-M-VI369-1001
    Filename: DOD_108015953
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Joint forces
    Navy Birthday
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    III MEF
    245
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT