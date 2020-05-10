The 14th Missile Defense Battery partners with local community in beach clean up

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768981" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of 14th Missile Defense Battery, Kyogamisaki Communications Site, Japan, took part in the Suisho-hama Beach clean-up project with local citizens Oct. 4. Suisho-hama Beach means "crystal beach." The beach is used to be beautiful but left unclean because vehicles cannot approach there and it's hard to access. The 14th MDB cares deeply about being part of the community and are grateful for the hospitality and friendship of the Japanese people.