    The 14th Missile Defense Battery partners with local community in beach clean up

    KYOTANGO, KYOTO, JAPAN

    10.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Members of 14th Missile Defense Battery, Kyogamisaki Communications Site, Japan, took part in the Suisho-hama Beach clean-up project with local citizens Oct. 4. Suisho-hama Beach means "crystal beach." The beach is used to be beautiful but left unclean because vehicles cannot approach there and it's hard to access. The 14th MDB cares deeply about being part of the community and are grateful for the hospitality and friendship of the Japanese people.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 19:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768981
    VIRIN: 201005-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108015659
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: KYOTANGO, KYOTO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 14th Missile Defense Battery partners with local community in beach clean up, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

