Members of 14th Missile Defense Battery, Kyogamisaki Communications Site, Japan, took part in the Suisho-hama Beach clean-up project with local citizens Oct. 4. Suisho-hama Beach means "crystal beach." The beach is used to be beautiful but left unclean because vehicles cannot approach there and it's hard to access. The 14th MDB cares deeply about being part of the community and are grateful for the hospitality and friendship of the Japanese people.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 19:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768981
|VIRIN:
|201005-A-PI656-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108015659
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|KYOTANGO, KYOTO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 14th Missile Defense Battery partners with local community in beach clean up, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT