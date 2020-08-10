3ID Soldiers and families come together to cheer for their favorite football and baseball teams.
CPT Timothy Levy
1ABCT, 3ID
New Orleans, Louisiana
Tulane University
MSG Nestor Cortez
188th Infantry Brigade
Peurto Rico
Philadelphia Eagles
CPT Olivia Schretzman
92nd Engineer Battalion
Philadelphia, Pensylvania
Kansas City Chiefs
SGT Justin McClarran
3ID, 50th Public Affairs Detachment
Montgomery, Alabama
Alabama Crimson Tide
Marquis Bentley
3ID
Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs
SGT Danen Calvin, wife Stephanie, and daughter Emma
3ID, 385th Military Police Battalion
California
Los Angeles Dodgers
SFC George Robinson
3ID
Atlanta
Alabama State University
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 20:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|768980
|VIRIN:
|201008-A-ET609-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108015656
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldier Shout Outs, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
