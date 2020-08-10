Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Soldier Shout Outs

    GA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Justin McClarran 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    3ID Soldiers and families come together to cheer for their favorite football and baseball teams.

    CPT Timothy Levy
    1ABCT, 3ID
    New Orleans, Louisiana
    Tulane University

    MSG Nestor Cortez
    188th Infantry Brigade
    Peurto Rico
    Philadelphia Eagles

    CPT Olivia Schretzman
    92nd Engineer Battalion
    Philadelphia, Pensylvania
    Kansas City Chiefs

    SGT Justin McClarran
    3ID, 50th Public Affairs Detachment
    Montgomery, Alabama
    Alabama Crimson Tide

    Marquis Bentley
    3ID
    Georgia
    Georgia Bulldogs

    SGT Danen Calvin, wife Stephanie, and daughter Emma
    3ID, 385th Military Police Battalion
    California
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    SFC George Robinson
    3ID
    Atlanta
    Alabama State University

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 768980
    VIRIN: 201008-A-ET609-002
    Filename: DOD_108015656
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldier Shout Outs, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

