    Diversity and Inclusion Message from 60th AMW Leadership

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, Chief MSgt. Robert Schultz, 60th AMW command chief, and group leadership express the importance of incorporating diversity and inclusion into how the 60th AMW conduct its mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 19:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768978
    VIRIN: 201007-F-SK304-1343
    PIN: 616731
    Filename: DOD_108015644
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    diversity
    Travis AFB
    inclusion
    60th Medical Group
    60th Mission Support Group
    60th Operations Group
    Col Corey Simmons
    CMSgt Robert Schultz
    60th Maitenance Group

