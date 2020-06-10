Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Kris Candelaria Discusses Experiences as an SFAB Team Leader

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Maj. William Leasure 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Capt. Kris Candelaria, Team Leader Team 5213, A Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade discusses how he spent several months preparing his Advisors and partners with the Indonesian Army for a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana with 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division in October, 2020.

