Hurricane Michael—2 years later… Hear some of the compelling stories from a few members of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center team as these people and their families have spent the past two years recovering from the catastrophic category 5 hurricane that devastated the central panhandle of Florida on October 10th, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768956
|VIRIN:
|201008-F-EG306-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108015474
|Length:
|00:08:19
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFCEC family remembers Hurricane Michael on the 2nd anniversary, by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT