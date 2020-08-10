Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LRAFB 65th Anniversary Aerial Review BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AR, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jason Armstrong 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Oct 8, 2020 B-Roll Footage of 65th Anniversary

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768954
    VIRIN: 201008-F-YI049-682
    Filename: DOD_108015442
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: AR, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB 65th Anniversary Aerial Review BRoll, by MSgt Jason Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-130J
    65th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT