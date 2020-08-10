Oct 8, 2020 B-Roll Footage of 65th Anniversary
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768954
|VIRIN:
|201008-F-YI049-682
|Filename:
|DOD_108015442
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|AR, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LRAFB 65th Anniversary Aerial Review BRoll, by MSgt Jason Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT