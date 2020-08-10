Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Recruit More Women, Support Mamava Pods_Dodge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    132d Wing, Public Affairs, Iowa Air National Guard

    Master Sgt. Jocelyn Dodge gives her ideas for the 2020 Spark Tank.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 17:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768950
    VIRIN: 100920-Z-AL667-0002
    Filename: DOD_108015325
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: DES MOINES, IA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit More Women, Support Mamava Pods_Dodge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iowa
    Des Moines
    Iowa Air National Guard
    132d Wing
    Spark Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT