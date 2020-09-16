Firefighters record a virtual fire truck tour for DoDEA students on MCB Camp Lejeune & MCAS New River

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firefighters with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services record a virtual fire truck tour for Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students on MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2020. The tour is designed to educate students on the functions of a fire truck, the gear they wear and the equipment they use while highlighting this year’s fire prevention theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)