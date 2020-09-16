Story time: Camp Lejeune firefighter records reading of fire safety story for DoDEA students on MCB Camp Lejeune & MCAS New River

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768938" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bob Penrod, a firefighter with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services, records this year's Fire Safety and Prevention reading “Firefighters’ Busy day!” by Maria Bostian, for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students on MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2020. The stories promote fire safety among students while highlighting this year’s fire prevention theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)