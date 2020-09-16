Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Story time: Camp Lejeune firefighter records reading of fire safety story for DoDEA students on MCB Camp Lejeune & MCAS New River

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Bob Penrod, a firefighter with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services, records this year's Fire Safety and Prevention reading “Firefighters’ Busy day!” by Maria Bostian, for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) students on MCB Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River North Carolina, Sept. 22, 2020. The stories promote fire safety among students while highlighting this year’s fire prevention theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768938
    VIRIN: 200916-M-JQ384-1001
    Filename: DOD_108015250
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Story time: Camp Lejeune firefighter records reading of fire safety story for DoDEA students on MCB Camp Lejeune & MCAS New River, by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

