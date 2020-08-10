Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - TRX Systems

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    TRX Systems, a small business in Greenbelt Maryland, has developed a GPS-denied tracking capability. That could be in a building, an actual jamming situation, underground, anywhere where a GPS signal can't be connected. The tracking is continued from that point based on the sensors in their tracker.

