Tech Warrior Participant Spotlight - TRX Systems

TRX Systems, a small business in Greenbelt Maryland, has developed a GPS-denied tracking capability. That could be in a building, an actual jamming situation, underground, anywhere where a GPS signal can't be connected. The tracking is continued from that point based on the sensors in their tracker.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 15:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768925
|VIRIN:
|201008-F-WY291-1142
|PIN:
|1142
|Filename:
|DOD_108015187
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT