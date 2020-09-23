Staff Sgt. Wayne Hartman, representing U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, trains for and competes in the 2020 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 14:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768916
|VIRIN:
|200923-A-AA000-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108015062
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 U.S. Army Best Warrior Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT