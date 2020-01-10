Rear Adm. John Watkins, Deputy Command, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, discusses the importance of protecting connected devices against cybersecurity threats to the Navy.
Video production by the Defense Media Activity.
VIRIN 201002-N-SX673--0001
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 14:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768915
|VIRIN:
|201002-N-SX673-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108015054
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, If You Connect It — Protect It, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT