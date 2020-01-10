Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    If You Connect It — Protect It

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer (DON CIO)

    Rear Adm. John Watkins, Deputy Command, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, discusses the importance of protecting connected devices against cybersecurity threats to the Navy.

    Video production by the Defense Media Activity.
    VIRIN 201002-N-SX673--0001

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 14:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768915
    VIRIN: 201002-N-SX673-0001
    Filename: DOD_108015054
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, If You Connect It — Protect It, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command
    cybersecurity awareness month
    Rear Adm. John Watkins

