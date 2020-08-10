Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guardsmen participate in Little Rock AFB 65th anniversary

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard C-130s from Little Rock Air Force Base fly over Arkansas, Oct. 8, 2020. The 65th anniversary aerial review was a collaborative salute to recognize the local community for their support and partnerships with the base.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guardsmen participate in Little Rock AFB 65th anniversary, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

