Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Birthday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Gruss 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Randy Peck, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), wishes the U.S. Navy a "happy birthday" in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 13:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 768895
    VIRIN: 201008-N-WO152-0001
    Filename: DOD_108014841
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Birthday Greeting, by PO3 Samuel Gruss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    U.S. Navy
    USS John C. Stennis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT