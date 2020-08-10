U.S. Navy Capt. Randy Peck, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), wishes the U.S. Navy a "happy birthday" in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 13:11
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|768895
|VIRIN:
|201008-N-WO152-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108014841
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Birthday Greeting, by PO3 Samuel Gruss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
