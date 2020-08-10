Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO enhanced Air Policing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BULGARIA

    10.08.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Enhanced Air Policing is part of the alliance’s assurance measures for eastern allies. The assurance measures have provided continuous military presence and meaningful activity in the eastern part of the alliance on a rotational basis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768880
    VIRIN: 201008-F-ZX177-750
    Filename: DOD_108014720
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO enhanced Air Policing, by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAirForce
    AirPolicing
    AirPolicingBG /ОхранаНаВъздушнотоПространство

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT