Warrior Medics ACFT 2.0 is in effect since October 1st, 2020.
AR-MEDCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Boudnik discusses details you need to know about the new test.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2020 12:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768878
|VIRIN:
|200909-A-UJ522-471
|Filename:
|DOD_108014712
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACFT 2.0 is here, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT