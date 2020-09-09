Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACFT 2.0 is here

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Warrior Medics ACFT 2.0 is in effect since October 1st, 2020.
    AR-MEDCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Boudnik discusses details you need to know about the new test.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 12:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768878
    VIRIN: 200909-A-UJ522-471
    Filename: DOD_108014712
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACFT 2.0 is here, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Plank
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    Leg Tuck
    ACFT 2.0
    CSM Robert Boudnik

