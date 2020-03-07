Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Carter Hall Tour: Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    Join us for the second part of the USS Carter Hall Virtual Tour.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768868
    VIRIN: 200703-N-OW182-0002
    Filename: DOD_108014639
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Tour: Part 2, by PO2 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    LPD
    LCS
    Ship
    DDG
    SURFLANT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT