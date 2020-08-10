Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Spark Tank Competition - Major Travis W Smith Submission

    10.08.2020

    Video by Katherine Gandara 

    Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center

    Major Travis Smith is the Deputy Chief of the Weapons/C2ISR Division at Headquarters Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center. This video describes Major Smith's idea for a central information sharing/solution forum platform that's easily accessible to anyone. This idea is his submission to the Air Force Spark Tank Competition.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 11:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 768857
    VIRIN: 201008-F-EK499-959
    Filename: DOD_108014520
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Spark Tank Competition - Major Travis W Smith Submission, by Katherine Gandara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF Spark Tank

