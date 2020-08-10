2020 Spark Tank Competition - Major Travis W Smith Submission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Major Travis Smith is the Deputy Chief of the Weapons/C2ISR Division at Headquarters Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center. This video describes Major Smith's idea for a central information sharing/solution forum platform that's easily accessible to anyone. This idea is his submission to the Air Force Spark Tank Competition.