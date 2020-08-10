2020 Spark Tank Competition - Major Travis W Smith Submission

Major Travis Smith is the Deputy Chief of the Weapons/C2ISR Division at Headquarters Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center. This video describes Major Smith's idea for a central information sharing/solution forum platform that's easily accessible to anyone. This idea is his submission to the Air Force Spark Tank Competition.
10.08.2020
|10.08.2020 11:02
PSA
|768857
|201008-F-EK499-959
|DOD_108014520
|00:02:36
|US
