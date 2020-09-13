AFSC Spotlight - 3F0X1 - Personnel

Personnel specialists are trusted with the Air Force's most valuable assets: our Airmen. They work tirelessly to provide essential information regarding benefits and duty assignments.
|09.13.2020
|10.08.2020 08:51
|Interviews
|768845
|200913-Z-WU509-183
|DOD_108014389
|00:00:59
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
