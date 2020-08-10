Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Al Udeid Air Base Mission Video

    QATAR

    10.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Mission Video describing all of the units and functions Al Udeid Air Base does as well as the 379th, being the host wing.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 08:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768844
    VIRIN: 201008-F-VH373-541
    Filename: DOD_108014373
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid Air Base Mission Video, by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    Mission
    AUAB

