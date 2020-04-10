Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFSC Spotlight - Administration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Junhao Yu 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Administration Airmen work directly with directors and leaders to help with their daily workload. From human resources and managing calendars to arranging travel and preparing official documents, these diligent professionals ensure that every day the Air Force is working to its highest efficiency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 08:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768843
    VIRIN: 201004-Z-WU509-433
    Filename: DOD_108014371
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC Spotlight - Administration, by SrA Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cape cod
    administration
    massachusetts
    admin
    ang
    usaf
    102iw
    nation's first
    3F5X1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT