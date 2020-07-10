Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hispanic Heritage Month Discussion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Jennifer Bacchus, Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams

    Anniston Army Depot

    Public Affairs Officer Ms. Clester Burdell, interviews Ms. Jenniffer Whyte and Ms. Lauren Wills about Hispanic Heritage Month, in a segment of The Morning Show broadcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 10:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 768839
    VIRIN: 201007-A-A4502-002
    Filename: DOD_108014342
    Length: 00:09:42
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month Discussion, by Jennifer Bacchus, Clester Burdell, Mark Cleghorn and Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    U.S. Army
    Anniston
    Anniston Army Depot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT