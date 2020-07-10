Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters fly Delta

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    An aircrew with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., flies a reconnaissance mission in Hurricane Delta before recovering at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas Oct. 7, 2020. The squadron is part of the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing, and is the only unit of its kind in the Department of the Defense.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 08:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768835
    VIRIN: 201007-F-F3652-1001
    Filename: DOD_108014317
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Delta
    Air Force Reserve
    Gulf Coast
    JBSA
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    403rd Wing
    weeklyvideos
    Hurricane Delta

