Hurricane Hunters fly Delta

An aircrew with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., flies a reconnaissance mission in Hurricane Delta before recovering at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas Oct. 7, 2020. The squadron is part of the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing, and is the only unit of its kind in the Department of the Defense.