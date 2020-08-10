Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy's Birthday

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    10.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Flor Gonzalez 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Rear Admiral Heidi Berg, director of Intelligence, U.S. Africa Command, wishes the United States Navy a happy birthday.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 08:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768830
    VIRIN: 201008-A-FC375-249
    Filename: DOD_108014277
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    birthday
    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    navy
    anchors aweigh
    Navy's Birthday

