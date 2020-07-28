Inside the mind of a fighter pilot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet the men and women who work every day for NATO. From soldiers to scientists, cyber experts to civilian emergency responders, NATO members are committed to supporting and protecting each other.



Captain ‘Alexis’, a French fighter pilot, flies the Mirage 2000 fighter jet and served with NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission out of Ämari Air Base in Estonia. His mission was to secure the Baltic skies from any airspace infringements or violations. The air policing mission keeps fighter jets on alert 24/7 and ready to scramble in case of suspicious air activity close to the Alliance’s borders. Learn what motivates him and what it takes to fly an aircraft that can go more than twice the speed of sound.



Footage includes various shots of Captain ‘Alexis’ preparing to scramble and shots of French Mirage 2000 aircraft in flight over the Baltic states.



SCRIPT: (French)



Cpt ‘Alexis’ – Pilot, NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission

“I believe the most important quality for a fighter pilot to have is humility.”



“There are times when what you’re doing really hits home, when you look out and realise how lucky you are to be in this type of aircraft.”



Cpt ‘Alexis’ – Pilot, NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission

“I think the air policing mission is essential because obviously every country wants to ensure the sovereignty of its airspace.



“It is important to be present and ready at all times to execute the mission, so that other aircraft that want to enter are aware that the airspace is not free but controlled.



Cpt ‘Alexis’ – Pilot, NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission

“I would describe myself as a calm person, able to keep a cool head even in relatively stressful situations. I am also competitive. I like this kind of pressure during flights.”



Cpt ‘Alexis’ – Pilot, NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission

“What I appreciate most about being a fighter pilot is the sense of cohesion and brotherhood with the squadron and other pilots from all over the world, knowing that you are part of the same family, an exclusive group that shares things that are only possible if you do this job.”



Cpt ‘Alexis’ – Pilot, NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission

“When you fly a fighter jet that can go more than twice the speed of sound, you of course have a feeling of power because you are in control of a plane that can do incredible things. But you also feel a great sense of responsibility.”



Cpt ‘Alexis’ – Pilot, NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission

“For me, being part of NATO means being able to help other countries that do not have the same means as us, not turning your back on threats or adversity and doing your best to accept and rise to all challenges.”