Arizona National Guard delivers food to the Navajo Nation on Black Mesa Ariz.

Arizona National Guard service members deliver food and supplies for Navajo Nation residents Oct. 6, 2020, at a local food bank in Black Mesa, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
|10.06.2020
|10.08.2020 08:37
|B-Roll
|768801
|201006-A-UN281-180
|2
|DOD_108013850
|00:02:59
|BLACK MESA, AZ, US
|2
|1
|1
|0
