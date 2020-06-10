Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard delivers food to the Navajo Nation on Black Mesa Ariz.

    BLACK MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members deliver food and supplies for Navajo Nation residents Oct. 6, 2020, at a local food bank in Black Mesa, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 08:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768801
    VIRIN: 201006-A-UN281-180
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108013850
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: BLACK MESA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard delivers food to the Navajo Nation on Black Mesa Ariz., by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navajo Nation
    Food Bank
    AZNG
    AZCOVID-19

