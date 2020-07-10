Initial Strength Test Teaser

Poolees with Recruiting Sub-Station Escondido, Recruiting Station San Diego conduct their Initial Strength Test at RSS Escondido, September 24, 2020. The IST consists pull-ups or push-ups, crunches, and a 1.5 mile run. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe)
|10.07.2020
|10.07.2020 18:41
|Package
|768795
|201007-M-GT736-001
|DOD_108013802
|00:00:22
|CA, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
