U.S. Marines and Sailors with Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division participate in a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, from Aug. 20 – 27, 2020. The Company completed multiple training events in order to show its units readiness and combat effectiveness throughout the exercise for their upcoming deployment with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768784
|VIRIN:
|200916-M-ET529-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108013651
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Charlie Company MCCRE, by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT