    Promotion Ceremony iho LTG Christopher Cavoli hosted by VCSA

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The Vice Chief of Staff of the Army will promote Lieutenant General Christopher G. Cavoli to the rank of General. His assignment; Commanding General, United States Army Europe-Africa, Germany.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768771
    Filename: DOD_108013497
    Length: 00:29:10
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony iho LTG Christopher Cavoli hosted by VCSA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army
    Christopher G. Cavoli

