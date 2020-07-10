Promotion Ceremony iho LTG Christopher Cavoli hosted by VCSA

The Vice Chief of Staff of the Army will promote Lieutenant General Christopher G. Cavoli to the rank of General. His assignment; Commanding General, United States Army Europe-Africa, Germany.
