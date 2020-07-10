U.S. Army Reserve Who We Are

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today's Army Reserve covers more than 20 time zones across five continents. Our people are the most important weapon system in accomplishing the mission, ensuring units are ready and capable to deliver victory. Our Soldiers are mentally tough and with a desire to serve their country now and lead troops into the fight of tomorrow. In an ever changing landscape of both visible and invisible threats, we stand ready to defeat our enemies anytime, anywhere. Modernization drives our ability to support operations in the multi-domain environment. We will mobilize rapidly with the right capabilities to win the future fight. America's Army Reserve is ready now, shaping tomorrow.