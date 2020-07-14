Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Neurons and Narratives - Unconscious Bias Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    Neurons and Narratives - Unconscious Bias Training

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 14:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 768749
    VIRIN: 200714-F-HK977-581
    Filename: DOD_108013261
    Length: 00:18:37
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Training
    Unconscious
    Bias
    Narratives
    Neurons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT