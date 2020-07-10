Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transcom Commander Speaks at Fall Meeting

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, discusses projecting and sustaining combat power and balancing strategic mobility requirements during the fall meeting of the National Defense Transportation Association and U.S. Transportation Command, Oct. 7, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 14:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 768745
    Filename: DOD_108013230
    Length: 00:50:59
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

