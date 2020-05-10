Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month: Sgt. Saskya Pachas

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Saskya Pachas, a Soldier assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, speaks about her Hispanic heritage during National Hispanic Heritage Month on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 5, 2020. National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th through October 15th. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 13:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768743
    VIRIN: 201005-Z-IB607-2001
    Filename: DOD_108013192
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
