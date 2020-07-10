Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cal Guard Shorthand Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRESNO COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard   

    Cal Guard Shorthand Video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 13:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768741
    VIRIN: 201007-Z-WM549-1001
    Filename: DOD_108013187
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: FRESNO COUNTY, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard Shorthand Video, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    California Army National Guard
    CAARNG
    CAANG
    CALGuard
    Cal Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT