After resurfacing, Bliss air field reopens to large-body aircraft

Almost a year after Fort Bliss broke ground on a runway refurbishment project at Biggs Army Air Field, contracted Boeing 737s made local landings here Oct. 1 to mark the end of Phase 2 of the infrastructure project.



Airside manager Randall Stewart, from the Bliss DPTMS directorate, said the work, which includes new signage and electronic systems for transiting aircraft, will add 20 years to the life of the 101-year-old facility, which was first launched into action in a counterinsurgency effort against the forces of Pancho Villa.