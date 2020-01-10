Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After resurfacing, Bliss air field reopens to large-body aircraft

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Almost a year after Fort Bliss broke ground on a runway refurbishment project at Biggs Army Air Field, contracted Boeing 737s made local landings here Oct. 1 to mark the end of Phase 2 of the infrastructure project.

    Airside manager Randall Stewart, from the Bliss DPTMS directorate, said the work, which includes new signage and electronic systems for transiting aircraft, will add 20 years to the life of the 101-year-old facility, which was first launched into action in a counterinsurgency effort against the forces of Pancho Villa.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After resurfacing, Bliss air field reopens to large-body aircraft, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

