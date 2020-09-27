This is the pre-mobilization training for the 36th Infantry Division that was played at the pre-mob ceremony on September 27, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 11:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768736
|VIRIN:
|200927-A-OE086-079
|Filename:
|DOD_108013164
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 36th Infantry Division Pre-Mobilization Video, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT