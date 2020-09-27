Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    36th Infantry Division Pre-Mobilization Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    This is the pre-mobilization training for the 36th Infantry Division that was played at the pre-mob ceremony on September 27, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768736
    VIRIN: 200927-A-OE086-079
    Filename: DOD_108013164
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Infantry Division Pre-Mobilization Video, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    Texas National Guard
    36th Infantry Division
    T patch
    Operation Spartan Shield
    SGT Sam DeLeon
    Texas Military Department
    In Spite of Hell
    Major General Patrick Hamilton
    1SG David Parnell
    1SG Abel Nasser
    SFC Wendy Lopez
    SGT Daniel Peters
    SPC Cameron Deloach
    SPC Sage Tirey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT