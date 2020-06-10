Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lisa Hershman DoD Gears of Government Awards

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Lisa Hershman, DoD Chief Management Officer, Gears of Government Awards recipients salutation. Virtual greeting and congratulations for awardees.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 11:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 768732
    VIRIN: 201006-O-QK269-017
    Filename: DOD_108013144
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lisa Hershman DoD Gears of Government Awards, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD Gears of Government Awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT