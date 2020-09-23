THE FINAL FLIGHT

U.S. Army CW5 Pete Demkow, assigned to the 78th Aviation Troop Command, and CW4 Ken Dyson, assigned to Charlie Company, 1-111th Aviation, conducts their final flight of their careers in a UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopter at Hanger One, Dobbins Air Force Reserve Base, Marietta, GA., 23 September 2020. These Army Aviators have served honorably in the Georgia Army National Guard, and wish them the best in retirement. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)
