U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle Ortel, assigned to Task Force Spartan/42nd Infantry Division, speaks about his experience with the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, October 3, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 09:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768707
|VIRIN:
|201006-A-DP681-579
|Filename:
|DOD_108012973
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Task Force Spartan Conducts GAFB, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
