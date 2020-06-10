Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Conducts GAFB

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle Ortel, assigned to Task Force Spartan/42nd Infantry Division, speaks about his experience with the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, October 3, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 09:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768707
    VIRIN: 201006-A-DP681-579
    Filename: DOD_108012973
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan Conducts GAFB, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Badge
    German
    GAFB
    Fitness
    Award

