Official Video Message to the Force: 245th Navy Birthday

Greetings shipmates. This is Vice Admiral John Mustin, your Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force.



It gives me great pleasure to say “Happy Two Hundred and Forty Fifth Birthday” to our great Navy. That’s a lot of candles.



Since seventeen seventy-five, every single day, American Sailors have stood the watch with honor, courage, and commitment.



The central theme of this year's birthday celebration is "Victory at Sea," which encompasses the Navy's efforts in battle during World War Two. “The Greatest Generation’s” hard-fought victories inspires today’s globally deployed Sailors, who ensure security and stability for our allies and ensure prosperity worldwide.



The Navy Reserve has been an integral fighting force for the Navy and our country for over one hundred and five years. And as we prepare for our second century of service, we prepare for the future as well as honor our past.



During World War Two, Navy Reserve Sailors were critical in the fight, with nearly three million Reserve Sailors making up over eighty percent of the Navy. Nearly twenty three thousand Reserve Sailors sacrificed their lives defending our nation and the world during the war.



Today, we live in an era of Great Power Competition, requiring our Reserve Sailors to maintain the highest levels of readiness, to be ready to answer the nation’s call, at a moment’s notice, on day one.



Today, every Reserve Sailor to ask themselves the simple question: “Am I ready for day one?”



I know I can count on each of you to do your duty to keep our Force ready around the world and around the force.



Thanks again Shipmates, for all that you do. Happy Birthday Navy!



Now, Let’s Get Busy.