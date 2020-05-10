Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIWT U.S. Navy Happy 245th Birthday Message

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    201005-N-XX139-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Oct. 5, 2020) Capt. Marc Ratkus (right), commanding officer of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), and CIWT’s Command Master Chief Francisco Vargas deliver a happy birthday message to the CIWT domain. (U.S. Navy video by Glenn Sircy/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 08:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 768701
    VIRIN: 201005-N-XX139-0001
    Filename: DOD_108012878
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    NETC
    US Navy Birthday
    Information Warfare
    CIWT

