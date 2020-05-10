201005-N-XX139-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Oct. 5, 2020) Capt. Marc Ratkus (right), commanding officer of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), and CIWT’s Command Master Chief Francisco Vargas deliver a happy birthday message to the CIWT domain. (U.S. Navy video by Glenn Sircy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 08:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|768701
|VIRIN:
|201005-N-XX139-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108012878
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CIWT U.S. Navy Happy 245th Birthday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT