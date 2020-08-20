Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces at Saber Junction 20

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Saber Junction 20 is a force-on-force exercise with 3,500 multinational participants and over 140 multinational SOF from Moldova, Albania, the U.S., with members of the Lithuanian KASP, to improve integration and enhance their overall combat abilities.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 04:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768692
    VIRIN: 200820-A-JY390-225
    Filename: DOD_108012695
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces at Saber Junction 20, by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Special Forces Group

