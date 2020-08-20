Saber Junction 20 is a force-on-force exercise with 3,500 multinational participants and over 140 multinational SOF from Moldova, Albania, the U.S., with members of the Lithuanian KASP, to improve integration and enhance their overall combat abilities.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 04:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768692
|VIRIN:
|200820-A-JY390-225
|Filename:
|DOD_108012695
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Special Forces at Saber Junction 20, by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
